ACC opponents will clash when the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (9-0) face the Miami Hurricanes (6-3). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Florida State vs. Miami (FL)? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Florida State vs. Miami (FL)?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Florida State 38, Miami (FL) 16

Florida State 38, Miami (FL) 16 Florida State has been favored on the moneyline a total of eight times this season, and they've won all of those games.

The Seminoles have played six times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -650 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

Miami (FL) has been an underdog in three games this season and won two (66.7%) of those contests.

The Hurricanes have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +475 moneyline set for this game.

The Seminoles have an implied moneyline win probability of 86.7% in this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Florida State (-14.5)



Florida State (-14.5) Florida State has played nine games, posting six wins against the spread.

So far in 2023, the Seminoles have been installed as favorites by a 14.5-point margin or more seven times and are 4-3 ATS in those contests.

In eight games played Miami (FL) has recorded four wins against the spread.

Parlay your bets together on the Florida State vs. Miami (FL) matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (51)



Over (51) Florida State and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's total of 51 points seven times this season.

This season, three of Miami (FL)'s games have finished with a combined score higher than 51 points.

The over/under for the contest of 51 is 20.7 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Florida State (39.6 points per game) and Miami (FL) (32.1 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Florida State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.2 52.9 51.4 Implied Total AVG 35 35.4 34.5 ATS Record 6-3-0 4-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-3-0 4-1-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-0 4-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

Miami (FL)

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.3 49.1 49.5 Implied Total AVG 30.8 31.2 30 ATS Record 4-4-0 3-2-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 3-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 2-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.