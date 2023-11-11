Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Denton County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:36 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Denton County, Texas has high school basketball games on the docket today, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Denton County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sanger High School at Diamond Hill- Jarvis High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on November 11
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Byron Nelson High School at Guyer High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
