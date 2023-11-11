Baylor vs. Kansas State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Kansas State Wildcats (6-3) will meet their Big 12-rival, the Baylor Bears (3-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. The Bears will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 20.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 55.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Kansas State vs. Baylor matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Baylor vs. Kansas State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Manhattan, Kansas
- Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Baylor vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas State Moneyline
|Baylor Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas State (-20.5)
|55.5
|-1600
|+900
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Kansas State (-20.5)
|55.5
|-1700
|+890
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
Baylor vs. Kansas State Betting Trends
- Baylor has covered three times in eight chances against the spread this year.
- Kansas State is 7-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Wildcats have been favored by 20.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Baylor 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.