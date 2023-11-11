The Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-4) and the Tarleton State Texans (7-3) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium in a clash of UAC opponents.

Offensively, Abilene Christian ranks 49th in the FCS with 27.3 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 73rd in points allowed (450.2 points allowed per contest). Tarleton State's offense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 18th-best in the FCS with 33.5 points per game. In terms of defense, it is giving up 24 points per game, which ranks 43rd.

Read on to find out the info on how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Abilene Christian vs. Tarleton State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Abilene, Texas

Abilene, Texas Venue: Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Abilene Christian vs. Tarleton State Key Statistics

Abilene Christian Tarleton State 345.2 (70th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 422.6 (6th) 450.2 (117th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 342.8 (88th) 153.4 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.1 (18th) 191.8 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.5 (47th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (104th) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Abilene Christian Stats Leaders

Maverick McIvor has racked up 1,651 yards (183.4 ypg) on 127-of-235 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Jay'Veon Sunday has racked up 536 yards on 97 carries while finding paydirt three times as a runner.

This season, Jermiah Dobbins has carried the ball 68 times for 337 yards (37.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

Blayne Taylor has hauled in 28 receptions for 464 yards (51.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Cooper McCasland has put together a 220-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 19 passes on 16 targets.

Taelyn Williams has compiled 16 receptions for 219 yards, an average of 24.3 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Tarleton State Stats Leaders

Victor Gabalis has thrown for 2,236 yards (223.6 ypg) while completing 54.2% of his passes and tossing 18 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions this season.

Kayvon Britten has rushed 160 times for 969 yards, with 13 touchdowns.

Derrel Kelley III has run for 541 yards across 109 carries, scoring four touchdowns.

Darius Cooper has collected 26 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 578 (57.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 34 times and has five touchdowns.

Benjamin Omayebu has 53 receptions (on 52 targets) for a total of 505 yards (50.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Keylan Johnson's 16 targets have resulted in 11 receptions for 313 yards and five touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Abilene Christian or Tarleton State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.