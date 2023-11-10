On Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT, Wakeland High School is on the road versus Timberview High School.

Wakeland vs. Timberview Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Tarrant County Games This Week

Colleyville Heritage High School at Denton High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 9

6:30 PM CT on November 9 Location: Grapevine, TX

Grapevine, TX Conference: 5A - District 6

5A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Martin High School - Arlington at Berkner High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Kennedale High School at Alvarado High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Alvarado, TX

Alvarado, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Grapevine High School at Emerson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Grapevine, TX

Grapevine, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

South Oak Cliff High School at Everman High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9

7:30 PM CT on November 9 Location: Dallas , TX

Dallas , TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Stephenville High School at Western Hills High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9

7:30 PM CT on November 9 Location: Stephenville, TX

Stephenville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Boswell High School at Carroll High School - Southlake

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Southlake , TX

Southlake , TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Seagoville High School at Summit High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Arlington High School at Highland Park High School - Dallas

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Highland Park, TX

Highland Park, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Byron Nelson High School at Crowley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Justin, TX

Justin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Frisco, TX

Frisco, TX Conference: 5A - District 1

5A - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Arlington Heights High School at Lake Dallas High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Corinth, TX

Corinth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Richland High School at Frisco High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Haltom, TX

Haltom, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bowie High School - Arlington at Jesuit College Prep School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

7:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Country Christian School at Dallas Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

7:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Collin County Games This Week

Lone Star High School at W T White High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Frisco, TX

Frisco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Kaufman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lewisville High School at Allen High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Allen, TX

Allen, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Plano East Senior High School at Prosper High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10

6:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Prosper, TX

Prosper, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockwall High School at Wylie High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10

6:45 PM CT on November 10 Location: Rockwall, TX

Rockwall, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

McKinney High School at Marcus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: McKinney, TX

McKinney, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Caddo Mills High School at Farmersville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Greenville, TX

Greenville, TX Conference: 4A - District 13

4A - District 13 How to Stream: Watch Here

McKinney North High School at Barbers Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Allen, TX

Allen, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Reedy High School at Newman Smith High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Frisco, TX

Frisco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Pine Tree High School at Lovejoy High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

7:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Lucas, TX

Lucas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Celina High School at Paris High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

7:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Allen, TX

Allen, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Melissa High School at Whitehouse High School