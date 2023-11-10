Van Alstyne High School is on the road versus Wills Point High School on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT.

Van Alstyne vs. Wills Point Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Plano, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Van Zandt County Games This Week

Van High School at Spring Hill High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Tyler, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Grayson County Games This Week

Hamilton High School at Tioga High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Brock, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bells High School at Mildred High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Royse City, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Jim Ned High School at Whitesboro High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Burleson, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Marshall High School at Denison High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Marshall, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

