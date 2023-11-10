Friday's game features the New Mexico State Aggies (0-1) and the UTSA Roadrunners (0-1) matching up at UTSA Convocation Center (on November 10) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-58 victory for New Mexico State.

In their last matchup on Monday, the Roadrunners suffered a 70-55 loss to Arizona State.

UTSA vs. New Mexico State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA vs. New Mexico State Score Prediction

Prediction: New Mexico State 67, UTSA 58

Other AAC Predictions

UTSA Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Roadrunners' -81 scoring differential last season (outscored by 2.5 points per game) was a result of putting up 64.8 points per game (183rd in college basketball) while allowing 67.3 per contest (256th in college basketball).

In conference matchups last year, UTSA scored more points per contest (68.3) than its season average (64.8).

The Roadrunners averaged 67.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.1 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (63.8).

Defensively UTSA played better at home last year, allowing 63.8 points per game, compared to 70.2 in road games.

