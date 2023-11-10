The UTSA Roadrunners (1-0) play the Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Williams Arena. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on Peacock.

UTSA vs. Minnesota Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: Peacock

UTSA Stats Insights

  • The Roadrunners' 41% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.9 percentage points lower than the Golden Gophers given up to their opponents (44.9%).
  • UTSA went 7-1 when it shot better than 44.9% from the field.
  • The Golden Gophers ranked 309th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Roadrunners ranked 162nd.
  • The Roadrunners' 69.3 points per game last year were just 1.7 fewer points than the 71 the Golden Gophers gave up.
  • When it scored more than 71 points last season, UTSA went 7-6.

UTSA Home & Away Comparison

  • UTSA averaged 70 points per game at home last season, and 68.2 on the road.
  • At home, the Roadrunners gave up 71.8 points per game, 11.7 fewer points than they allowed away (83.5).
  • UTSA made more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than on the road (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than on the road (34.1%).

UTSA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Western Illinois W 78-68 UTSA Convocation Center
11/10/2023 @ Minnesota - Williams Arena
11/14/2023 @ Lamar - Montagne Center
11/17/2023 @ Texas State - Strahan Arena

