The South Dakota Coyotes (1-0) take the court against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. South Dakota Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other WAC Games

UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights

  • The Vaqueros shot at a 46.9% clip from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points above the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Coyotes averaged.
  • Last season, UT Rio Grande Valley had a 13-6 record in games the team collectively shot above 45.2% from the field.
  • The Vaqueros were the 61st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Coyotes finished 302nd.
  • The Vaqueros scored 5.1 more points per game last year (78.7) than the Coyotes gave up to opponents (73.6).
  • When it scored more than 73.6 points last season, UT Rio Grande Valley went 13-3.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison

  • UT Rio Grande Valley averaged 84.5 points per game at home last season, and 71.3 away.
  • At home, the Vaqueros conceded 73.3 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 85.2.
  • UT Rio Grande Valley drained more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than away (33.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Southwestern Adventist W 110-59 UTRGV Fieldhouse
11/10/2023 South Dakota - Sanford Sports Pentagon
11/14/2023 @ TCU - Schollmaier Arena
11/17/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.