Corrigan-Camden High School will host Timpson High School on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Timpson vs. Corrigan Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Lufkin, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Shelby County Games This Week

Shelbyville High School at Groveton JrSr High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Nacogdoches, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.