Tim Hardaway Jr. and the rest of the Dallas Mavericks will be facing the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.

In a 127-116 loss to the Raptors (his last action) Hardaway put up 17 points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Hardaway's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-128)

Over 14.5 (-128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-179)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Clippers were 12th in the league defensively last season, giving up 113.1 points per contest.

On the glass, the Clippers gave up 43.1 rebounds per game last season, 13th in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Clippers conceded 25 per game last season, ranking them 10th in the league.

The Clippers conceded 12.2 made 3-pointers per game last year, 12th in the NBA in that category.

Tim Hardaway Jr. vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 35 19 5 6 4 0 1 1/22/2023 38 22 8 1 5 2 0 1/10/2023 39 16 4 0 3 0 0 11/15/2022 22 0 3 3 0 0 3

