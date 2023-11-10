The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) face the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky TV: SEC Network+

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights

The Lions' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.5 percentage points higher than the Wildcats had given up to their opponents (42.9%).

Texas A&M-Commerce compiled a 9-13 straight up record in games it shot over 42.9% from the field.

The Lions were the 312th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Wildcats finished first.

The Lions' 71.6 points per game last year were only 3.8 more points than the 67.8 the Wildcats gave up.

Texas A&M-Commerce went 9-11 last season when it scored more than 67.8 points.

Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison

Texas A&M-Commerce scored more points at home (78.8 per game) than away (68.7) last season.

At home, the Lions gave up 72.9 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 74.6.

Texas A&M-Commerce knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.3 per game) than away (8.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.7%) than on the road (31.3%).

Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule