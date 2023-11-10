Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tarrant County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Tarrant County, Texas today? We have what you need here.
Tarrant County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Flower Mound High School at Diamond Hill- Jarvis High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwest High School - Fort Worth at Cleburne High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Cleburne, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodrow Wilson at Lake Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fossil Ridge High School at Saginaw High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western Hills High School at Molina High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Hills High School at Arlington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fellowship Academy at Victory Baptist Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Weatherford, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
