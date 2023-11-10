How to Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup & More: Soccer Streaming Live - Friday, November 10
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Friday's soccer slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is Mali squaring off against Uzbekistan in a 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup match.
Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup: Mali vs Uzbekistan
- League: 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup
- Game Time: 3:48 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup: Panama vs Morocco
- League: 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup
- Game Time: 3:48 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup: Spain vs Canada
- League: 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup
- Game Time: 6:48 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup: Indonesia vs Ecuador
- League: 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup
- Game Time: 6:48 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Hilal vs Al-Taawoun FC
- League: Saudi League Soccer
- Game Time: 9:45 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Ittihad Club vs Abha Club
- League: Saudi League Soccer
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer: Orense vs Mushuc Runa
- League: Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
