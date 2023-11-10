In one of the two matchups on the Serie A schedule today, Salernitana and Sassuolo square off at Mapei Stadium.

How to watch all the games in the Serie A today is included here.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Serie A Streaming Live Today

Watch Sassuolo vs Salernitana

Salernitana journeys to face Sassuolo at Mapei Stadium in Reggio nell'Emilia.

Watch Genoa CFC vs Hellas Verona

Hellas Verona travels to take on Genoa CFC at Luigi Ferraris in Genoa.

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.