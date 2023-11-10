In 2A - action on Friday, November 10, Lyndon B Johnson High School will host Schulenburg High School at 6:30 PM CT.

Schulenburg vs. Johnson Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT
  • Location: Buda, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Fayette County Games This Week

La Grange High School at Madisonville High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Bryan, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

