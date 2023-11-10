How to Watch the Rockets vs. Pelicans Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Houston Rockets (4-3) aim to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (4-4) on November 10, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Pelicans
Rockets vs. Pelicans Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
Rockets vs Pelicans Additional Info
Rockets Stats Insights
- This season, the Rockets have a 48.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 46.8% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have hit.
- In games Houston shoots better than 46.8% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Rockets are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 24th.
- The Rockets record 112.6 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 115.3 the Pelicans give up.
- Houston has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 115.3 points.
Rockets Home & Away Comparison
- The Rockets averaged 110.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 110.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 0.1 points per contest.
- When playing at home, Houston surrendered 6.9 fewer points per game (115.1) than in road games (122).
- Looking at three-pointers, the Rockets performed better in home games last season, averaging 10.5 three-pointers per game with a 32.8% three-point percentage, compared to 10.4 threes per game and a 32.5% three-point percentage in road games.
Rockets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Amen Thompson
|Out
|Ankle
|Victor Oladipo
|Out
|Knee
|Alperen Sengun
|Questionable
|Ankle
