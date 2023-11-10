Heading into a game against the New Orleans Pelicans (4-4), the Houston Rockets (4-3) currently are monitoring two players on the injury report. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10 at Toyota Center.

Their last time out, the Rockets won on Wednesday 128-94 against the Lakers. In the win, Jalen Green paced the Rockets with 28 points.

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Amen Thompson SF Out Ankle 7.0 3.3 1.7 Victor Oladipo SG Out Knee

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Pelicans Injuries: CJ McCollum: Out (Lung), Jose Alvarado: Out (Ankle), Trey Murphy III: Out (Knee), Naji Marshall: Out (Knee), Herbert Jones: Questionable (Leg), Zion Williamson: Questionable (Personal)

Rockets vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and BSNO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

