The Houston Rockets (4-3) host the New Orleans Pelicans (4-4) after winning four home games in a row. The Rockets are favored by only 2.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023.

Rockets vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSNO

Space City Home Network and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Rockets 114 - Pelicans 107

Rockets vs Pelicans Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Rockets (- 2.5)

Rockets (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-6.7)

Rockets (-6.7) Pick OU: Over (217.5)



Over (217.5) Computer Predicted Total: 221.4

The Rockets (4-3-0 ATS) have covered the spread 57.1% of the time, 7.1% more often than the Pelicans (4-4-0) this season.

As a 2.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Houston is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 1-2 ATS record New Orleans puts up as a 2.5-point underdog.

Houston and its opponents have exceeded the total 42.9% of the time this season (three out of seven). That's less often than New Orleans and its opponents have (four out of eight).

The Rockets have a 1.000 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (1-0) this season, higher than the .500 winning percentage for the Pelicans as a moneyline underdog (2-2).

Rockets Performance Insights

The Rockets have been carried by their defense, as they rank fifth-best in the NBA by giving up only 106.7 points per game. They rank 15th in the league in points scored (112.6 per contest).

Houston ranks 19th in the NBA with 43.3 boards per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 11th with 43.4 rebounds allowed per game.

This season, the Rockets rank 10th in the league in assists, delivering 26.9 per game.

Houston is averaging 13.1 turnovers per game (seventh-ranked in league). It is forcing 13.6 turnovers per contest (21st-ranked).

The Rockets are making 13.1 threes per game this year (10th-ranked in NBA), and they have a 39% three-point percentage (third-best).

