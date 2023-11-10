On Friday, November 10, 2023 at Toyota Center, the New Orleans Pelicans (4-4) will be looking to snap a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Houston Rockets (4-3). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSNO.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Rockets vs. Pelicans matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rockets vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSNO

Space City Home Network and BSNO Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rockets vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rockets vs Pelicans Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rockets vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Rockets have a +41 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.9 points per game. They're putting up 112.6 points per game to rank 15th in the league and are giving up 106.7 per contest to rank fifth in the NBA.

The Pelicans have a -56 scoring differential, falling short by seven points per game. They're putting up 108.3 points per game, 26th in the league, and are giving up 115.3 per contest to rank 19th in the NBA.

The teams combine to score 220.9 points per game, 3.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams allow 222 points per game, 4.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Houston has put together a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

New Orleans has covered four times in eight chances against the spread this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockets and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Rockets +75000 +40000 - Pelicans +5000 +2000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.