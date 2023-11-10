The Rice Owls (1-0) meet the Harvard Crimson (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Rice vs. Harvard Game Information

Rice Top Players (2022-23)

Max Fiedler: 11.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Quincy Olivari: 18.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Travis Evee: 15.6 PTS, 2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.6 PTS, 2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Cameron Sheffield: 7.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Mekhi Mason: 9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Harvard Top Players (2022-23)

Chris Ledlum: 18.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

18.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Evan Nelson: 8.4 PTS, 3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Samuel Silverstein: 7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Idan Tretout: 9.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Justice Ajogbor: 6.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

Rice vs. Harvard Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Rice Rank Rice AVG Harvard AVG Harvard Rank 56th 76.9 Points Scored 68.4 266th 334th 76.6 Points Allowed 66.4 69th 134th 32.4 Rebounds 34.3 44th 280th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 10 54th 42nd 8.8 3pt Made 6.6 266th 40th 15.2 Assists 13.2 163rd 235th 12.4 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

