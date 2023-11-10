Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Red Oak High School vs. Centennial High School - Burleson Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Centennial High School - Burleson will host Red Oak High School on Friday, November 10 at 6:50 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Red Oak vs. Burleson Cent. Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT
- Location: Red Oak, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Johnson County Games This Week
Grandview High School at Fairfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Waxahachie, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kennedale High School at Alvarado High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Alvarado, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Ellis County Games This Week
Woodrow Wilson at Midlothian Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: midlothian, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Penelope High School at Milford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Coolidge, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Malakoff High School at Maypearl High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Corsicana, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest High School at Midlothian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: midlothian, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Justin F Kimball School at Ennis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dallas , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.