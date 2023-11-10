The Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-1) face the Washington State Cougars (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Beasley Coliseum. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Prairie View A&M Stats Insights

The Panthers' 40.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.2 percentage points lower than the Cougars allowed to their opponents (44.6%).

Prairie View A&M compiled an 8-2 straight up record in games it shot above 44.6% from the field.

The Panthers were the 101st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cougars finished 96th.

The Panthers' 67.8 points per game last year were only 2.1 more points than the 65.7 the Cougars allowed to opponents.

Prairie View A&M put together an 11-5 record last season in games it scored more than 65.7 points.

Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison

Prairie View A&M put up more points at home (72.4 per game) than on the road (64.6) last season.

In 2022-23, the Panthers allowed 6.6 fewer points per game at home (64.5) than on the road (71.1).

At home, Prairie View A&M drained 5.7 trifectas per game last season, 0.5 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.2). Prairie View A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.6%) than away (30.7%) as well.

Prairie View A&M Upcoming Schedule