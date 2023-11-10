Prairie View A&M vs. Washington State November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-1) will play the Washington State Cougars (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Beasley Coliseum. The game is scheduled to start at 10:00 PM ET and air on Pac-12 Network.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Prairie View A&M vs. Washington State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Washington State (-20.5)
- Total: 137.5
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Prairie View A&M Top Players (2022-23)
- William Douglas: 15 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Yahuza Rasas: 10.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Hegel Augustin: 9.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jeremiah Gambrell: 9.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tekorian Smith: 8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Washington State Top Players (2022-23)
- Mouhamed Gueye: 14.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- TJ Bamba: 15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Justin Powell: 10.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- DJ Rodman: 9.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jabe Mullins: 8.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Prairie View A&M vs. Washington State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Washington State Rank
|Washington State AVG
|Prairie View A&M AVG
|Prairie View A&M Rank
|266th
|68.4
|Points Scored
|67.8
|276th
|52nd
|65.7
|Points Allowed
|68.6
|132nd
|163rd
|32
|Rebounds
|33
|101st
|96th
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|30th
|30th
|9.1
|3pt Made
|6
|315th
|281st
|11.8
|Assists
|11
|329th
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|12.9
|283rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.