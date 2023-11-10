There is an exciting high school game in Garden City, TX on Friday, November 10 (beginning at 7:30 PM CT), with Buena Vista High School hosting O'Donnell High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

O'Donnell vs. Buena Vista Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Garden City, TX

Garden City, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Lynn County Games This Week

Hale Center High School at New Home High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 9

4:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Tahoka High School at Panhandle High School