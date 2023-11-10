Two of college football's most prolific scorers clash when the SMU Mustangs (7-2) carry the seventh-ranked offense into a matchup with the North Texas Mean Green (3-6), who have the No. 22 offense, on Friday, November 10, 2023. The Mustangs are massive, 17-point favorites. An over/under of 68.5 points has been set for the outing.

North Texas vs. SMU Game Info

  • Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • City: University Park, Texas
  • Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

North Texas vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SMU Moneyline North Texas Moneyline
BetMGM SMU (-17) 68.5 -900 +575 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel SMU (-16.5) 67.5 -820 +550 Bet on this game with FanDuel

North Texas vs. SMU Betting Trends

  • North Texas has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing four times.
  • The Mean Green have been an underdog by 17 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
  • SMU has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Mustangs are 3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 17-point favorites.

North Texas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the AAC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

