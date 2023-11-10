How to Watch the Mavericks vs. Clippers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Clippers (3-4) will visit the Dallas Mavericks (6-2) after losing four straight road games.
Mavericks vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Mavericks vs Clippers Additional Info
Mavericks Stats Insights
- The Mavericks make 48.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Clippers have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- In games Dallas shoots higher than 44.8% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.
- The Clippers are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 26th.
- The Mavericks record 12.0 more points per game (120.1) than the Clippers give up (108.1).
- When Dallas totals more than 108.1 points, it is 6-2.
Mavericks Home & Away Comparison
- The Mavericks are scoring 119.8 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are playing better offensively, averaging 120.5 points per contest.
- In home games, Dallas is giving up 3.5 more points per game (117.5) than when playing on the road (114.0).
- The Mavericks are making 16.5 treys per game with a 39.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 1.0 fewer threes and 0.3% points worse than they're averaging in away games (17.5, 39.8%).
Mavericks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Dereck Lively
|Questionable
|Illness
|Maxi Kleber
|Questionable
|Illness
