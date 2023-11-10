Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lampasas County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Lampasas County, Texas this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Lampasas County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Uvalde High School at Lampasas High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Boerne, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
