In 1A - action on Friday, November 10, Knox City High School will host Kress High School at 6:45 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kress vs. Knox City Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT
  • Location: Paducah, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Knox County Games This Week

Benjamin High School at Motley County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Matador, TX
  • Conference: 1A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Knox City High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Knox City, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.