McNeil High School is hosting James Bowie High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, November 10.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

James Bowie vs. McNeil Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Austin, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Travis County Games This Week

Travis High School at Belton High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Belton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Hill High School at Weiss High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Pflugerville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

David Crockett High School at Waco University High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Waco, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Devine High School at Lago Vista High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Seguin, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

LBJ Early College High School at Pflugerville High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Pfugerville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Round Rock High School at Westlake High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Austin, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rouse High School at McCallum High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Austin, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Bowie County Games This Week

Carthage High School at Liberty Eylau High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Pine Tree, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

De Kalb High School at Arp High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Winnsboro, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.