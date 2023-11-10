In Harrison County, Texas, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Hays County
  • Erath County
  • Terry County
  • Trinity County
  • Randall County
  • Tyler County
  • Orange County
  • Knox County
  • Frio County
  • Throckmorton County

    • Harrison County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Marshall High School at Denison High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Marshall, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.