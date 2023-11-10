Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Franklin County, Texas. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Franklin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Mount Vernon High School at Gladewater High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Longview, TX, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
