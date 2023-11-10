Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Erath County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Erath County, Texas today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Erath County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lingleville High School at Gustine High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Gustine, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.