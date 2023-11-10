Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Early High School vs. Compass Academy Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT, Compass Academy will host Early High School.
Early vs. Compass Academy Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: San Angelo, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Brown County Games This Week
May High School at Irion County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Robert Lee, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cherokee High School at Zephyr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Zephyr, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Early High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Early, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
