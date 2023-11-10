Texas High School Football: How to Stream the De Kalb High School vs. Arp High School Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, November 10, Arp High School will host De Kalb High School, beginning at 7:30 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
De Kalb vs. Arp Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Winnsboro, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Smith County Games This Week
Little Cypress Mauriceville High School at Chapel Hill High School - Tyler
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Nacogdoches, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Melissa High School at Whitehouse High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Melissa, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Bowie County Games This Week
Carthage High School at Liberty Eylau High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Pine Tree, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James Bowie High School at McNeil High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.