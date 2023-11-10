Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Crowell High School vs. Jayton High School Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
There is a game between 1A - teams in Jayton, TX on Friday, November 10 (kicking off at 7:00 PM CT), with Jayton High School hosting Crowell High School.
Crowell vs. Jayton Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Jayton, TX
