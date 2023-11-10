The Brooklyn Nets (4-4) visit the Boston Celtics (5-2) after winning three straight road games. The Celtics are heavy favorites by 10.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The point total is set at 224.5 in the matchup.

Celtics vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -10.5 224.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston's seven games this season have gone over this contest's total of 224.5 points four times.

Boston has an average total of 229.1 in its contests this year, 4.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Celtics have a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Boston has been favored seven times and won five of those games.

Boston has played as a favorite of -550 or more once this season and won that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 84.6% chance to win.

Nets Betting Records & Stats

Brooklyn has played five games this season that finished with a combined score over 224.5 points.

Brooklyn's average game total this season has been 230.1, 5.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Brooklyn has a 7-1-0 record against the spread this year.

The Nets have come away with three wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Brooklyn has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +400.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Brooklyn has a 20% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Celtics vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 4 57.1% 120.6 236 108.6 223.4 226.4 Nets 5 62.5% 115.4 236 114.8 223.4 226.6

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The 120.6 points per game the Celtics average are 5.8 more points than the Nets give up (114.8).

Boston is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when scoring more than 114.8 points.

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread at home is .750 (3-1-0). On the road, it is 1.000 (4-0-0).

The Nets' 115.4 points per game are 6.8 more points than the 108.6 the Celtics allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 108.6 points, Brooklyn is 6-1 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

Celtics vs. Nets Betting Splits

Celtics and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 4-3 2-0 5-2 Nets 7-1 0-0 5-3

Celtics vs. Nets Point Insights

Celtics Nets 120.6 Points Scored (PG) 115.4 3 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 3-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-1 4-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-4 108.6 Points Allowed (PG) 114.8 9 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 4-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-0 5-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-1

