We have an intriguing high school clash -- Weiss High School vs. Cedar Hill High School -- in Pflugerville, TX on Friday, November 10, starting at 7:00 PM CT.

Cedar Hill vs. WHS Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Travis County Games This Week

Travis High School at Belton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9

7:30 PM CT on November 9 Location: Belton, TX

Belton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

James Bowie High School at McNeil High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

David Crockett High School at Waco University High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Waco, TX

Waco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Devine High School at Lago Vista High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Seguin, TX

Seguin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

LBJ Early College High School at Pflugerville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

7:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Pfugerville, TX

Pfugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Round Rock High School at Westlake High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

7:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rouse High School at McCallum High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

7:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Dallas County Games This Week

Martin High School - Arlington at Berkner High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodrow Wilson at Midlothian Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: midlothian, TX

midlothian, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lone Star High School at W T White High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Frisco, TX

Frisco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Gunter High School at Trinity Leadership School - Cedar Hill

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Richardson, TX

Richardson, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

South Oak Cliff High School at Everman High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9

7:30 PM CT on November 9 Location: Dallas , TX

Dallas , TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Dunne Catholic School at Liberty Christian School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10

6:45 PM CT on November 10 Location: Argyle, TX

Argyle, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockwall-Heath High School at Sachse High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10

6:45 PM CT on November 10 Location: Garland, TX

Garland, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunnyvale High School at Krum High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10

6:50 PM CT on November 10 Location: Princeton, TX

Princeton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

North Forney High School at Garland High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10

6:50 PM CT on November 10 Location: Mesquite, TX

Mesquite, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Justin F Kimball School at Ennis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Dallas , TX

Dallas , TX How to Stream: Watch Here

South Grand Prairie High School at Lake Highlands High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Coppell High School at Guyer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Seagoville High School at Summit High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Arlington High School at Highland Park High School - Dallas

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Highland Park, TX

Highland Park, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Duncanville High School at Hutto High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Hewitt, TX

Hewitt, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Nimitz High School at Willis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Willis, TX

Willis, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Catholic High School at Bishop Lynch High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Reedy High School at Newman Smith High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Frisco, TX

Frisco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSoto High School at Harker Heights High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Desoto, TX

Desoto, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bowie High School - Arlington at Jesuit College Prep School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

7:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Country Christian School at Dallas Christian School