Randall High School will host Burkburnett High School on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT.

Burkburnett vs. Randall High Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Childress, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Potter County Games This Week

Bushland High School at Brownfield High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Plainview, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Palo Duro High School at Canutillo High School

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on November 10
  • Location: El Paso, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Tascosa High School at Del Valle High School - El Paso

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 10
  • Location: El Paso, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Wichita County Games This Week

Wichita Falls High School at Canyon High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Childress, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wichita Christian School at Christian Heritage Classical School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Longview, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Brock High School at Iowa Park High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Graham, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

