Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Burkburnett High School vs. Randall High School Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Randall High School will host Burkburnett High School on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Burkburnett vs. Randall High Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Childress, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Potter County Games This Week
Bushland High School at Brownfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Plainview, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palo Duro High School at Canutillo High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on November 10
- Location: El Paso, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tascosa High School at Del Valle High School - El Paso
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 10
- Location: El Paso, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Wichita County Games This Week
Wichita Falls High School at Canyon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Childress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wichita Christian School at Christian Heritage Classical School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Longview, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brock High School at Iowa Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Graham, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
