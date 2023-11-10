Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Bryson High School vs. Union Hill High School Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
On Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT, Union Hill High School will host Bryson High School in a matchup between 1A - teams.
Bryson vs. Union Hill Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Sadler, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
