Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Briscoe County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Briscoe County, Texas this week. Info on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Briscoe County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Springlake-Earth High School at Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Petersburg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Amherst High School at Silverton High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Petersburg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.