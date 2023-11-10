The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Brazos County, Texas this week, we've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Brazos County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Wagner High School at A&M Consolidated

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: College Station, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Boerne-Samuel V Champion High School at College Station High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: College Station, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School at Brazos Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Bryan, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.