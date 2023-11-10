Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brazos County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Brazos County, Texas, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Brazos County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Caldwell High School at College Station High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: College Station, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.