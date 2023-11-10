Alperen Sengun and his Houston Rockets teammates will take the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Sengun, in his last action, had 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 128-94 win over the Lakers.

Let's look at Sengun's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-102)

Over 16.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-122)

Over 8.5 (-122) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-141)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Pelicans allowed 112.5 points per contest last year, eighth in the NBA.

Allowing 41.8 rebounds per contest last season, the Pelicans were fifth in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans were ranked eighth in the league defensively last year, giving up 24.9 per game.

Giving up 12.2 made three-pointers per game last season, the Pelicans were 12th in the league in that category.

Alperen Sengun vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 31 9 7 6 0 1 1 3/17/2023 36 17 11 1 1 0 2 1/4/2023 22 13 4 5 0 1 2 11/12/2022 19 6 3 1 0 0 1

