In 2A - play on Friday, November 10, Center Point High School will host Agua Dulce High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Agua Dulce vs. Center Point Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Kennedy, TX

Kennedy, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other El Paso County Games This Week

Anthony High School at Hawley High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 9

6:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Wink, TX

Wink, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverside High School at Big Spring High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

West Plains High School at Clint High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Seminole, TX

Seminole, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Palo Duro High School at Canutillo High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on November 10

2:00 PM MT on November 10 Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Tornillo High School at Wall High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10

6:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Wall, TX

Wall, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Frenship High School at Eastwood High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 10

6:00 PM MT on November 10 Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Tascosa High School at Del Valle High School - El Paso