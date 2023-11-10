Abilene Christian vs. NC State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The NC State Wolfpack (1-0) and the Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-0) hit the court at PNC Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The matchup has no set line.
Abilene Christian vs. NC State Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
- Where: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Venue: PNC Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Wildcats Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 14 of Abilene Christian's games last season went over the point total.
- The Wildcats had eight wins in 30 games against the spread last season.
- NC State covered the spread more often than Abilene Christian last year, tallying an ATS record of 15-15-0, as opposed to the 8-17-0 mark of the Wildcats.
Abilene Christian vs. NC State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|NC State
|77.7
|152.7
|70.8
|141.9
|147.7
|Abilene Christian
|75.0
|152.7
|71.1
|141.9
|142.0
Additional Abilene Christian Insights & Trends
- The Wildcats put up an average of 75.0 points per game last year, only 4.2 more points than the 70.8 the Wolfpack gave up.
- When it scored more than 70.8 points last season, Abilene Christian went 7-4 against the spread and 10-5 overall.
Abilene Christian vs. NC State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|NC State
|15-15-0
|15-15-0
|Abilene Christian
|8-17-0
|14-11-0
Abilene Christian vs. NC State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|NC State
|Abilene Christian
|15-2
|Home Record
|9-5
|4-6
|Away Record
|4-8
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-5-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-8-0
|83.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|81.3
|71.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.5
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-4-0
|3-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
