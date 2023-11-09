Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Wellington High School vs. Vega High School Game - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Vega High School will host Wellington High School on Thursday, November 9 at 6:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wellington vs. Vega Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT
- Location: Vega, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Oldham County Games This Week
Boys Ranch High School at Clarendon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Clarendon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
