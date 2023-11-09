Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Washington County, Texas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Burton High School at Granger High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Rockdale, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.