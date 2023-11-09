The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) play the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN2.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

Virginia Tech vs. Iowa 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hawkeyes scored an average of 87.3 points per game last year, 29.5 more points than the 57.8 the Hokies gave up to opponents.

Iowa went 16-0 last season when allowing fewer than 72.4 points.

Last year, the 72.4 points per game the Hokies scored were only 0.6 more points than the Hawkeyes gave up (71.8).

When Virginia Tech totaled more than 71.8 points last season, it went 17-0.

The Hokies shot 45% from the field last season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 40.1% the Hawkeyes allowed to opponents.

The Hawkeyes' 51.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 12.7 percentage points higher than the Hokies had given up to their opponents (38.4%).

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 High Point W 94-55 Cassell Coliseum 11/9/2023 Iowa - Spectrum Center 11/16/2023 Houston Christian - Cassell Coliseum 11/20/2023 UNC Greensboro - Cassell Coliseum

Iowa Schedule