Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Upton County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Upton County, Texas, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Upton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Rankin High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Rankin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westbrook High School at Rankin High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Garden City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.